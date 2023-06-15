The Golden State Warriors may be switching up their draft strategy as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches. With a week of preparation left, sources tell The Athletic's Sam Vecenie that the Warriors are looking at drafting an experienced college player who can potentially develop quicker.

Here is an excerpt from Vecenie's latest mock draft.

“Typically, I tend to buy into the idea that the best indicator of future drafts is what front offices have done in the past. But the current thought circulating among sources is that the team may look to go a bit older and more experienced after not getting a ton of present-day value out of its selections in the last three years.”

Seven of the eight picks that the Warriors made over the last three drafts were used on players who were 20 years old or younger at the time.

The Warriors could potentially be going through some huge changes this offseason, one that has already included the departure of general manager Bob Myers. Golden State has yet to hire a new GM since Myers announced he was stepping down on May 30.

The Warriors' three core players from their decade-long dominance in the league – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – are all 33 or older. Green has a player option that he could decline, which could spell the end of his days in Golden State

Building through the NBA Draft is something the Warriors have done better than most teams over the last two decades. They haven't found much luck in recent years though by drafting young players who need time to develop before being integral parts of the gameplan. A shift away from that during next week's draft could benefit the Warriors in more ways than one.