Free agent Eric Gordon agree to terms with the Phoenix Suns in free agency, but there were two other teams that were finalists to land his services, and those teams were the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Eric Gordon joins a Suns squad that desperately needed some depth around the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. There have been concerns about how limited the Suns would be in free agency die to the amount that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are making. The team brought in Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks before signing Gordon.

Gordon once signed an offer sheet from the Suns, but the New Orleans Hornets matched it at the time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The finalists make sense for Gordon. The Warriors are a team in contention with a winning track record. The team was able to bring back Draymond Green minutes after free agency opened on Friday. Gordon decided that the Suns were a better destination.

The Rockets made sense as a destination as well. He played with Houston from 2016 until being traded to the Clippers last season. The Rockets wanted to add established talent to their young core, and they did that by signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Ultimately, the Suns are more equipped to win.

It will be interesting to see how Gordon fares with the Suns next season. He shot 37.1% from three last season. If he can provide that with the Suns, it will likely be a good signing.