The Houston Rockets are approaching the fourth year of the rebuild they began to embark on when they dealt James Harden in early 2021. However, the Rockets are nowhere near the playoff contention picture yet. Missing out on a top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft only rubbed salt on their wounds. But with new head coach Ime Udoka in town, there appears to be a greater emphasis in upping the team's talent base more quickly — especially if the Rockets' rumored free agency plans are any indication.

Thus, it's no secret that the Rockets are interested in adding franchise icon James Harden via free agency to fill that need. But with a return to the City of Brotherly Love looking likely for the Beard, the Rockets may have to pivot to another target. But that second option may not be Kyrie Irving.

According to Marc Stein, the Rockets view Irving as their third choice at point guard, with Harden and Fred VanVleet atop the franchise' wish list.

The Rockets have the cap space to sign Kyrie Irving outright, but the mercurial point guard appears to be willing to run it back with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs, after all, can offer Irving the most money.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet appears to be a solid complement to Jalen Green in the Rockets backcourt. VanVleet is a more defense-oriented guard than either Harden or Irving, and he has more experience playing off the ball than those two, which gives Green room to expand his shot-creation and playmaking repertoire. He would also cost the least amount of guaranteed money among those three.

With Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard, it doesn't seem like addressing that position is the most urgent matter for the Rockets. Porter has shown flashes of being a good, modern point guard — a shot creator first, a playmaker second. But with the development of Green in mind, adding an All-Star level point guard may help the Rockets further to that end than by handing in the reigns to Porter.

Whatever the case may be, expect the Rockets to make a splash and try to win more than 22 games next season — just don't expect that splash to come in the form of Kyrie Irving with the way things are shaping up at the moment.