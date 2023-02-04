The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Kyrie Irving since the star point guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. However, Los Angeles is reportedly hesitant about following through on a deal, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“The Lakers’ position from what I understand is that: They’ve been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, but they’re not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a $200M contract at season’s end,” Windhorst said.

Acquiring Kyrie Irving will require significant compensation. The Nets do not need to trade Irving prior to the NBA trade deadline. They may be willing to keep him not the roster and let him walk in free agency during the summer. With that being said, receiving a notable return through a trade could be the preferred course of action.

But the Lakers would opt to sign Kyrie Irving to a contract extension if they acquire him. Giving up significant assets for only a half-season of Irving wouldn’t be worth it. And therein lies the dilemma. The Lakers are already paying their stars an eye-opening amount of money. Having to give Irving $200 million doesn’t exactly appeal to the team at the moment.

Nevertheless, a trade is still a realistic possibility. The Lakers are desperate to win following last years’ forgettable season and this year’s mediocre performance up to this point. Although Irving is a loose cannon at times, his talent is impossible to deny.

The Lakers’ Kyrie Irving pursuit will be fascinating to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline.