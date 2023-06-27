It's been a busy offseason for the Washington Wizards this summer and it seems that the franchise is still open for trade business as free agency looms. The team is shopping veteran guards Delon Wright and Monte Morris and is seeking draft compensation for the two, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Wizards are also likely to come to a buyout agreement with Danilo Gallinari.

Wright and Morris both played significant minutes for the Wizards last season, with Morris starting 61 games to Wright's 14. Morris averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds while Wright added 7.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Wright was also among the league leaders in steals with 1.8 per game.

The Wizards have a new look backcourt with the acquisitions of Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones and are looking to offload two veteran contracts in Wright and Morris.

Washington received Gallinari from the Boston Celtics as part of the package for Kristaps Porzingis but does not plan on having the 34-year-old on the roster to begin next season. A buyout will allow him to hit free agency and hook up with a contending team in need of some forward depth. Gallinari missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL.

The Wizards will have plenty of new faces on the roster at the start of next season as they look to dig themselves out of the trenches of the Eastern Conference and into playoff contention. They're also building for the future with the hopes of grabbing more draft compensation for players without long-term futures in the nation's capital.