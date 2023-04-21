My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The NBA offseason has begun for a handful of teams across the league, with two such teams being the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. Both squads have already made big moves with the NBA Playoffs underway, as the Wizards fired their general manager Tommy Sheppard, and the Raptors fired their head coach in Nick Nurse. With the Raptors in particular engulfed in turmoil, it looks like the Wizards may be plotting a move for Masai Ujiri to take over as their new GM.

“Many within the industry — chiefly, rival executives and agents — expect Leonsis at least to inquire about the availability of Toronto Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri, the architect of Toronto’s run to the 2018-19 NBA title.” – Josh Robbins, The Athletic

Given Ujiri’s successful stint with the Raptors, he’s become a popular front office target for several organizations over the past few years. However, he’s shown no interest in leaving Toronto previously, and those sentiments were echoed during Ujiri’s end of season press conference for the Raptors on Friday morning.

Via Eric Koreen:

“‘Until you guys kick me out, I’m gonna be right here with you guys.’ – Ujiri on his name being associated with other openings.”

Ujiri’s desire to stick with the Raptors, even amid all the chaos surrounding them, would seemingly present a pretty sizable roadblock for the Wizards in their quest to land him. It will be interesting to see if Washington continues to pursue him, or if they opt to turn to secondary candidates to come in and fill their vacant position with Ujiri seemingly staying put with the Raptors.