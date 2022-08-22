RUMOR: Bucks, Nuggets linked to Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes

The Kevin Durant trade rumors appear set to drag into the month of September. No team appears close to pulling off a trade for the Brooklyn Nets star, but that hasn’t stopped new teams from joining in on the fun.

It was reported earlier that the Memphis Grizzlies could end up being a dark horse suitor for Durant given their war chest of draft picks and talented young players. But they apparently aren’t the only new entrants to the Durant sweepstakes. Reports have come out that the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers have all expressed interest in acquiring Durant at one point this offseason.

“The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

We already knew that the 76ers had reached out to the Nets regarding Durant, so that isn’t very surprising. The more surprising piece is that the Bucks and Nuggets have reached out to the Nets to see what their asking price is for Durant.

Both the Bucks and Nuggets appear set to be title contenders for the 2022-23 season, so adding Durant would be a massive move for both squads. Whether they have the assets to pull off such a deal remains to be seen, but they are both teams worth paying attention to as the Durant trade saga drags on.

Neither team appears to be close to acquiring Durant right now, which isn’t necessarily surprising. But as more and more teams join in on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, it increases the likelihood that a blockbuster deal will be reached sooner rather than later.