A handful of basketball players need several years in the NCAA before being deemed NBA-ready. However, some players only need one year at the collegiate level before making the NBA jump. But while these players performed well in college, it doesn’t always translate to a successful NBA career. For this piece, let’s take a look at the nine worst one and done NCAA prospects in the history of the NBA.

9. Greg Oden

At Ohio State, Greg Oden was a formidable big man who averaged 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. After his lone stint with the Buckeyes, Oden declared for the 2007 NBA Draft where he was selected with the first overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, injuries were the main reason for ultimately derailing Oden’s NBA career that only saw him play 105 games across three seasons.

8. Royce White

During his college days, Royce White was phenomenal for Iowa State. He averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. With a stellar college performance, White became a one and done prospect as he was selected in the 2012 NBA Draft with the 16th overall pick in the first round by the Houston Rockets. However, an anxiety disorder prevented White from fully showcasing his wares in the NBA, only suiting up for three games with the Sacramento Kings.

7. Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley was a talented forward when he starred for Kansas State. He averaged 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. But even then, Beasley already carried a reputation of having a bad attitude that carries off-court problems. Nevertheless, his lone season at Kansas State was enough to convince the Miami Heat to pick him with the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. But while Beasley had turned in some respectable seasons, off the court problems ultimately ruined his NBA career. Although he has made NBA returns in spurts, Beasley has been a fixture in overseas basketball leagues.

6. Tony Wroten

Just another case of leaving college too early, Wroten struggled to establish himself in the NBA. While he posted averages of 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the University of Washington, Wroten’s weaknesses were exposed at the NBA level, particularly his shooting. With exception to two decent seasons with the Sixers, Wroten’s career hardly matched his college potential. Unfortunately, injuries and getting arrested for insurance fraud further stained his basketball legacy.

5. Anthony Randolph

Anthony Randolph was a versatile forward for LSU. He averaged 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Although the potential was there, Randolph could never find his footing in the NBA. In six seasons, Randolph averaged only 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the NBA. Afterwards, Randolph would find a home in Europe where he fulfilled his potential by becoming a Euroleague Champion.

4. Shabazz Muhammad

As a star for UCLA, Shabazz Muhammad had all the potential to make it in the NBA. As a result, the Jazz selected the UCLA standout with the 14th overall pick before trading him to the Timberwolves. Although NBA fans witnessed flashes of his game, Muhammad never improved other facets of his game to succeed at the NBA level. He averaged only 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, a far cry from his production in college. After only six NBA seasons, Muhammad was forced to settle with overseas basketball offers.

3. Quincy Miller

Quincy Miller was easily one of the greatest basketball players to suit up for Baylor in the NCAA. He put up 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. But despite his potential, Miller surprisingly failed to thrive in the NBA. Lasting only three seasons in the league, Miller averaged only 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting only 35% from the field overall.

2. Daniel Orton

Playing for Kentucky often produces NBA results. However, that isn’t always the case. In fact, Orton hardly made his presence felt for Kentucky after fighting for minutes as the backup to DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson. But despite only averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, Orton still managed to get drafted in the first round with the 29th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately a knee injury forced a late start to his NBA career. Orton carved out a journeyman career from the get-go by playing for three different teams across three seasons. In those seasons, Orton only produced 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

1. Anthony Bennett

Considered as one of the biggest NBA busts in recent memory, Bennett never really made his presence felt in the NBA after getting selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 NBA Draft. Bennett played four forgettable seasons in the NBA with four different NBA squads, averaging only 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. His NBA production was a far cry from his UNLV days where he was registering 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.