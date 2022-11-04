NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.

While it has been smooth-sailing for the 2022 All-Star guard on the court, it appears as if he is embroiled in a controversy off of it. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, more famously known as rapper NBA YoungBoy, put Murray, whose girlfriend is one of the rapper’s baby mama, Jania Meshell, on notice after the Hawks guard allegedly kicked the rapper’s son, Kacey out of the car.

The 23-year old performer voiced his displeasure towards Dejounte Murray using his producer Khris James’ Instagram account.

“I’m a real shooter b—h, yo bf a h–! I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk,” Gaulden wrote in an Instagram story.

Jania Meshell went live on Instagram in front of her 3.3 million followers and swiftly denied Gaulden’s allegations. The 22-year old model asked her son whether Murray was guilty of what Gaulden suspected he had done, and the three-year old child told his mother that the Hawks guard, indeed, didn’t kick him out of the car.

“He ever put us out?” Meshell asked.

“He didn’t,” Kacey replied.

“He didn’t, right? What are people talking about?” Meshell, beset with a perplexed look on her face, wondered.

Nevertheless, it’s a he said, she said recollection of the event at the moment, and it’s difficult to decipher who is in the right in this situation. One thing’s for sure, NBA YoungBoy won’t garner any sympathy if he continues to lambast his ex-flame in public, without using his own Instagram account no less.

“Single moms? You bum b—h you barely get book you live off his money,” the rapper added. “F–k yall hoes.”

Meshell then retorted on her Twitter account, clearly flustered by the ordeal she finds herself in.

“The sad part is I wasn’t bashing anyone I was giving mothers a pat on the back like it’s always drama with y’all ✌🏽” Meshell wrote.

At the end of the day, the hope is that this gets resolved quickly, and for more details about what had transpired to come to light. Hawks fans will hope that Dejounte Murray won’t end up being distracted by this mess of a situation.