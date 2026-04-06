On Monday, the Chicago Bulls opted to shake things up by firing vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The move comes amid what has been a turbulent season for the Bulls, one that will see them finally take the exit ramp from the play-in cycle they've been on and miss the postseason altogether.

Now, the search is on for the next brass to take over Chicago's front office, and recently, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on two high-profile names who could be in the mix for the vacancies.

“If they want to go big-game hunting then former Warriors executive Bob Myers should be the first phone call.

That would be a tough get, especially since Dallas could also be in on Myers,” reported Cowley, who also noted that “…former Bulls forward and current Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. would be a perfect fit.”

The Golden State Warriors are certainly a solid organization to try to pluck from in order to rebuild one's front office, having been far and away the most successful franchise of the last decade, even as their dynastic years dwindle in the present day.

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The Bulls do have some semblance of a young core on their hands in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, but the team still has quite a bit of roster-building to do in order to turn itself into a playoff-caliber organization again.

Chicago will be hoping for some luck in the NBA Draft lottery, which is slated to get underway early next month.

In the meantime, the Bulls will next take the floor on Tuesday evening on the road against the Washington Wizards.