Drake is one of the top artists in music today, so when he says something, people are more than likely going to listen. Throughout his career, he hasn't been shy of mentioning basketball players in his songs, whether it's good or bad. In his latest song which was leaked on the internet, he had a line that involved Detroit Pistons' guard Cade Cunningham, and it has some people confused.

“Everything is earned in this life baby, nothin' given / Heard you cut your bestie off, I know that was a tough decision / Sleeping in the Pistons locker room, I'm on another mission / Cade Cunningham left his crocs / Yeah, I f—– you in 'em,” Drake said.

To double down on the lyrics, Drake recently posted a picture on his second Instagram account, that shows him indeed sitting at Cunningham's locker with some Crocs on. The thing that everyone wants to know now is whether he really engaged in those activities or if was he just talking.

Of course, people on social media have had a lot to say about the lyrics.

“That Cade Cunningham Drake bar is insane,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “What compelled him to say that.”

“I don’t understand do him and Cade have beef? Like I get the lyric but sounds like he’s throwing shade at Cade,” another user wrote.

It doesn't seem like there could be any tension between Drake and Cunningham. If anything, it seems like he was shouting out the guard for letting him borrow his shoes for a little while.

Cade Cunnigham finishing up All-NBA type season

Cunningham is having a great season, and he's led the Pistons to a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. He's been dominant all year, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave his guard a co-sign after their win against the New York Knicks for making an All-NBA team.

“This is Cade being Cade, this is what he's done all year long. This is why he's an All-NBA player, because he has the ability in games like this to put on performances like this,” Bickerstaff said. “I'm so appreciative of the way he goes about it because it's not just about him. He does what he has to do for the team to win.”

This season, Cunningham is averaging 26.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was on an All-NBA team at the end of the year.