As Stephen Curry was back for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, it came in a 117-116 loss to the Houston Rockets, though the latest from the NBA reveals that the officiating crew got a few calls wrong towards the end of the game. Though Curry excelled for the Warriors in his return, it could've come in a victory, as fans will be angry when hearing the calls.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the two calls that the league highlighted were consequential to the game, both happening with under 1:30 left in the final period. The two are listed below, which includes a missed foul on a Curry made layup, where a free throw made would've tied the game at 112 points a piece.

The other being how the referees should've called Rockets star Alperen Sengun for a three-second violation, instead, the play saw the big man make a basket and a foul called on Draymond Green, putting Houston ahead.

“The NBA says Amen Thompson should have been called for a foul on Steph Curry with 1:27 left after a made layup,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Alperen Sengun should have been called for a 3-second violation with 1:10 left, which should have resulted in a turnover. This led to Alperen Sengun making a layup and Draymond Green fouling him. Sengun made the subsequent free throw.”

Here are the two incorrect calls the NBA says the refs made last night in crunch time of the Rockets-Warriors game on @NBAonNBC: https://t.co/FAzS2V7XEw pic.twitter.com/OYPgakLZTq — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 6, 2026

Hindsight is 20/20, but there's no doubt going to be frustration from Golden State fans due to the wrong calls made by the officials on Sunday in the loss to the Rockets. If there was a positive, Curry would return in exciting fashion, recording 29 minutes off the bench and scoring 29 points.

The Warriors look to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.