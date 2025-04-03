The Houston Rockets have moved into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings, but for their next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they will end up a little short-handed. Rockets wing Dillon Brooks picked up his 16th technical foul of the season automatically triggering a one-game suspension.

Dillon Brooks will serve his suspension during the Rockets next game against the Cavs after he was assessed a technical foul against the Jazz. Brooks was stripped of the basketball by Jazz guard Collin Sexton, and as he was landing on his feet, Brooks delivered a kick to Sexton's groin area.

NBA players are automatically suspended for one game after picking up 16 technical fouls on the season. Each subsequent technical foul results in another one-game suspension. The technical fouls reset in the playoffs, but it only takes seven in the postseason to earn a suspension.

Brooks picked up two technical fouls during the Rockets' game against the Phoenix Suns over the weekend when he got into a spat with Kevin Durant and was ejected from the game after only playing 11 minutes.

The eight-year veteran is no stranger to technical fouls. He came dangerously close to being suspended last season as he reached 15 technical fouls. Despite his on the court antics, Brooks is a key player for the Rockets and important for their upcoming playoff run.

He signed as a free agent in the 2023 offseason amid the Rockets looking to add more veteran experience to a young and inexperienced roster.

Brooks has appeared in 72 games this season, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He's also one of the team's top defensive options on the perimeter.