Savannah James showed out at this year's Met Gala despite the absence of her husband, LeBron James. Hours before celebrities hit the carpet for this year's Met Gala, the Los Angeles Lakers star announced that he would not be attending the gala.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!” LeBron wrote on X.

A little hiccup in tonight's plans did not stop Savannah from wearing her custom HANIFA dress that matched this year's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Savannah's dress had a corset built in as well as detailed stitching and an exaggerated end to the dress.

This year, LeBron was a co-chair for the event alongside A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Savannah James and LeBron James Respond To Kevin Gates Comments

Savannah and LeBron making headlines follows when rapper Kevin Gates went viral for talking about their relationship.

“I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron,” Gates said in a video circulating online. “I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, when as soon as he walk out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be d*cked out.

Gates said that Lebron’s spirit “is so loving and giving, it hurt me to see it” as he proceeded to describe Savannah as “the warden of the jail.”

The rapper attempted to have a light hearted conclusion to his comments, adding, “But nah, though, I love y’all… Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals.”

LeBron seemingly addressed Gates' comments with a photo of him and Savannah with the captiom, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinion of peasants,” James shared. He then asked “Where to next, queen?”

Savannah also seemed unbothered and responded with her own message by reposting a video of Nicki Minaj saying, “What? Chile..anyway so..”