While Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic undergoes special hamstring treatment in Europe, Dallas Mavericks' Mark Cuban reflected on when the organization decided to trade up in the 2018 NBA Draft. Doncic was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Mavericks for Trae Young.

Cuban admits the Mavericks had high hopes for Doncic but we're 100% sure he'd grow to be the superstar he is today, he said, per Club 520.

“We hope. But we didn’t know. You never know,” Cuban said. “We knew we had a chance to a starter and to be good because he was fearless. He was ballsy and that’s half the battle. But you still don’t know… He was special. You knew he was just didn’t know how special.”

“We hope. But we didn’t know. You never know… He was fearless. And that’s half the battle. But you still don’t know… He was special. You just didn’t know how special." Mark Cuban on drafting Luka Doncic & being unsure if he was a generational talent.pic.twitter.com/CDpuY90KJW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

Mark Cuban still maintains a good relationship with Doncic. Despite the Mavericks shockingly trading Doncic to the Lakers last season, the two shared a strong embrace when Luka returned to Dallas for the first time since the move.

Luka Doncic fighting to return to Lakers from season-ending injury

Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined through the end of the regular season. Doncic, in hopes of coming back in time for the Lakers' playoff run, is in Europe for a procedure that could speed up the process, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“I'm told Luka Doncic is currently in Spain. He traveled there because he's undergoing an injection procedure in that Grade 2 hamstring area to see if he can promote healing and expedite his return process,” Charania said. “He's doing everything to make it back out on the court.”

Luka Doncic traveled to Spain to receive injection procedures in his hamstring with the hopes that the treatment speeds up his recovery, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/pg5G6csIok — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

The Lakers will host the Thunder in a rematch on Tuesday.