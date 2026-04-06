The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won back-to-back games in over a month. They'll have a chance to buck that trend on Tuesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets following Sunday's 131-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Milwaukee will be severely shorthanded for the matchup.

The Bucks ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Knee; Hyperextension; Bone Bruise), Myles Turner (Left Ankle; Sprain), Bobby Portis (Left Wrist; Sprain), Ryan Rollins (Right Hip; Strain), Kyle Kuzma (Right Achilles Tendonopathy), Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee; Synovitis) and Gary Trent Jr. (Left Hip; Pointer) for Tuesday's game.

Antetokounmpo has not played since Mar. 15 due to a hyperextended knee. However, the Bucks star recently said he is healthy enough to play and called out his team in an expletive-filled rant. The NBA is investigating the Bucks for violation of the league's player participation policy.

Numerous Bucks join Giannis Antetokounmpo on injury report for tank matchup vs. Nets

The Bucks enter Tuesday's game in 10th place in the draft lottery standings. They have two more wins than the Chicago Bulls, who have back-to-back matchups with the league-worst Washington Wizards on Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also has a lengthy injury report for Tuesday's game. The Nets have shut down Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf for the season due to injuries. They ruled out Nic Claxton (Right Fifth Finger Sprain), Noah Clowney (Left Ankle Soreness), Ziaire Williams (Left Foot Soreness) and Terance Mann (Right Patella Tendon Soreness / Left Achilles Soreness) vs. the Bucks.

The Nets fell to third place in the lottery standings following Sunday's 121-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They have one more win than the Indiana Pacers in second and two fewer than the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, who are tied for fourth.

Following Tuesday's game, Brooklyn will close the season with matchups against the Pacers, Bucks and Toronto Raptors.