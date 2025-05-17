Leaked text messages from Anthony Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, have been circulating, alleging that the Minnesota Timberwolves star did not use a condom when they had sex.

According to a screenshot posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Howard allegedly asked, “You don’t like condoms?” to which Edwards responded, “I do but not those ones.”

Howard responded, “Ok well just don’t be wilding slanging it everywhere. I’d be lying if I said the condom didn’t throw me off or that I didn’t want you. But I’m hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*ck with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don’t deal with anyone.”

Edwards allegedly reacted, “Ian f–k nobody raw I gotcha.”

While the text messages have yet to be confirmed, it might change Edwards' defense that Howard was attempting to trap him with a child. The pair shares Aubri Summer Howard, who was born in October 2024.

This is also not the first time that Edwards and Howard went viral for leaked text messages. Howard informed Edwards that she was pregnant via text.

“I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice,” she wrote. “We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

Edwards allegedly replied, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

After his reply went viral, he apologized for his response.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards began in his statement.

“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them,” he continued.

How is Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard legal case now?

So far, Howard has accepted sole custody of Aubri, but the couple has yet to come to a financial solution. Edwards has accused Howard of not applying for child support in the right state. He and his legal team argue that she was trying to file for child support in California to receive a larger payout despite the two allegedly never having a relationship in that state.

“Her only contacts with the state are in connection with her bad faith attempt to game the system and mislead the Court to obtain a California child support order,” the attorney wrote, according to In Touch.

“It is clear that the conception of the minor child was a planned-out scheme for Ayesha, who recently attached documentation demonstrating that she was tracking her ovulation around the time that she became pregnant.”

“This was a clearly planned financial decision for Ayesha,” the attorney continued. “The parties’ presented their arguments regarding jurisdiction as it relates to child support and the Court made findings in support of its ruling. Ayesha, unhappy with the outcome, now attempts to get a second bite at the apple. Her manipulative and unjustifiable conduct should not be condoned.”

Edwards and his Timberwolves teammates are currently awaiting the result of Sunday's Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder to determine who the Wolves' oppenent will be in the Western Conference Finals.