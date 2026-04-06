The New York Knicks have already secured a ticket to the NBA Playoffs, but their final seeding in the Eastern Conference has yet to be determined.

After Monday night's date with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Knicks will only have three more games left to play, as they look to at least preserve their current No. 3 spot in the East.

As it stands, the Knicks can only move as high as the No. 2 spot, with the Detroit Pistons already locking up the top seed in the East. The Boston Celtics occupy the No. 2 spot and are likely to stay there the rest of the way, considering that they are four games ahead of New York entering Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still breathing down New York's neck, as the Cavs are only a game behind the Knicks after winning eight of their last 10 outings.

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In other words, there are enough reasons for Knicks head coach Mike Brown to keep playing his key players as opposed to just resting them for the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

“I’m going to play our guys. As long we have a chance to move up or down, I’m going to play our guys,” Brown said via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year Brown also said that his approach would have been different if the Knicks were facing longer odds of moving up or down the standings.

Following the Atlanta game, the Knicks will play their final three games all at home against the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.