NBA2K's MyTeam has completed its Majestic set after just over a weeks wait. Here's what the new set brings to the MyTeam table.

NBA2k's MyTeam has finally completed their Majestic set collection headlined by LeBron James. MyTeam stretched out this event quite a bit, releasing some pretty lethal player cards along the way. Previously headlined by James Harden, Trae Young, and John Havlicek, this MyTeam set just received a major boost.

Thanksgiving Event & final Majestic cards coming out tomorrow 👀

💎 Jaylen Brown

🟣 Cade Cunningham

🟣 Michael Beasley pic.twitter.com/kLzGGTAsyz — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 21, 2023

The final Majestic set reveal is arguably MyTeam's best one yet. LeBron James is of course the completion reward as the King himself, but there are even more rewards. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is another collection reward. His 93 overall diamond card will immediately become one of if not the best center cards in the game. Celtics star Jaylen Brown also receives a diamond card. His 92 overall card should be an absolute stud defensively, shooting, and attacking the basket. Other NBA2K MyTeam fan favorites like Cade Cunningham and Michael Beasley have also been added to the set. Their 90 overall amethyst cards will likely start with a high value but eventually become nice budget cards for MyTeam events in the future.

The tweet above from NBA 2K MyTeam also states that a Thanksgiving event comes out on November 22nd as well. While in years past this event has usually included collectibles as its main reward, maybe MyTeam will throw in a surprise this year. No NBA games will be played on Thanksgiving this year, but perhaps a mystery player could come out of collecting the classic Thanksgiving food collectibles.

The Majestic set in MyTeam has progressed quite well so far. The release of the final player cards this week will close out the set and perhaps be the biggest pack/set released to date. While MyTeam hasn't been exactly what it was in the earlier days of its existence, it's nice to see 2K putting in a little more effort with set completion in a card-collecting game mode. The better the rewards, the more likely players are to collect their cards rather than buy them. That's exactly what the Majestic event brings to MyTeam, and players should look to capitalize on that while these cards are at peak value. Grab LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more in the now-complete Majestic set.

