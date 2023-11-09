Another week, another promotion in NBA2k's fan favorite MyTeam game mode. This weekend fans can be ready for some swag as the new Swagger packs hit the market this Friday, November 10th.

Swagger Packs coming out tomorrow 😎 Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ehv5j 💎 Mikal Bridges

💎 Josh Smith

💎 Lonzo Ball

🟣 Rashard Lewis

🟣 Hedo Turkoglu pic.twitter.com/zhSxGYrV1K — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 9, 2023

Swagger packs bring another set of heavy hitters to the MyTeam courts. Diamond Mikal Bridges, Josh Smith, and Lonzo Ball headline, while Amythyesy Rashard Lewis and Hedo Turkoglu are also featured. Bridges, Smith, and Ball all have one thing in common: their defense. When healthy, these three bring (and brought it for Smith) it defensively every game. Bridges is a perfect 3 and D fit for any MyTeam squad, and Smith is one of NBA 2k's most versatile big men.

Hedo Turkoglu and Rashard Lewis are also some MyTeam fan favorites. Both players who spent time with the Orlando Magic are big wing players who can shoot and play as well. This Rashard Lewis card is sure to have some bounce as well since the card art shows this is from his time in Seattle.

Despite these other great cards, Lonzo Ball is the clear headline of this set. While Ball hasn't played in an NBA game in over a year, he's always an NBA2k specialty, particularly in MyTeam. The former number-two overall pick is a six-foot-six point guard with some of the best defensive stats in the game. He can lock down any player on the perimeter, and meet bigger guards in the paint as well. There's absolutely no isolation game that can work while using Lonzo Ball in MyTeam. Making Lonzo a 93 overall diamond card also means he can shoot the ball, and has some “swagger” athleticism.

What's cool about these packs is that you can create an entire starting five out of the players from them. Collecting all five of these cards not only gives players their swagger back but also unlocks a nice reward. Completing the swagger collection unlocks an unsellable diamond player card from Season 2 of MyTeam.

This weekend's events also include double XP for players who play Clutch Time Online. Take that starting 5 of Swagger players to the virtual hardwood this weekend in NBA2K MyTeam.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.