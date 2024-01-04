Opposing defenses had no chance Wednesday night against these offenses.

It has been known in the past several years of the NBA that offense is at an all-time high and Wednesday night was further proof of that trend. According to Malika Andrews of ESPN's NBA Today, it is the first time in the association's history where five teams in one day scored at least 140 points.

This is the first day in NBA history to have 5 teams score at least 140 points What a night in the association… — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 4, 2024

Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons, the Utah Jazz, and the Atlanta Hawks. One would think that if you score at least 140 points, that it is an automatic win. However, you would be wrong.

While the Pistons are already having a horrific season where they lost 28 straight games, they fell to the Jazz even though they scored 148 points. Utah scored the most out of the five teams mentioned as they eclipsed the 150 point margin.

Even so, there were contests Wednesday night where teams scoring in the 130-range would lose, a feat that would be insane just a couple of seasons ago. In fact, besides the NBA never seeing five teams score more than 140 points, it has also never seen a day where four teams scored at least 130 points and lost according to The Associated Press. Those teams being the Milwaukee Bucks losing to Indiana, the Oklahoma City Thunder falling to Atlanta, the Washington Wizards to Cleveland, and the Pistons.

Continuing on the conversation about the league trending upwards in scoring, teams are averaging 115.5 points per game, which is the most in the association's history since the 1969-70 season where the number was at 116.7 per game. With the way the NBA is going, it is looking like the offensive fireworks won't stop. Opposing defenses beware.