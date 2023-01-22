NC State guard Terquavion Smith has been released from the hospital and will return to Raleigh after a hard fall led to the sophomore reporting neck and elbow pain, as well as numbness in his right arm during Saturday night’s interstate matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Smith would be led off the court in a stretcher midway through the second half.

On Sunday morning, NC State provided an update to Smith’s status, saying that he was released from UNC Medical Center and that all X-rays taken came back negative. Subsequently, Smith’s playing status is day-to-day.

Although basketball is technically a non-contact sport, it’s one of the sports in which there seems to be an abundance of freak accidents, and these can have serious medical repercussions. When considering the number of significant in-game injuries that have occurred at the NCAA level for men’s basketball, it only serves to highlight how lucky Smith is.

As Smith is averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, all team-high marks, this news is great for the Wolfpack as well. After going 11-21 last season, they’re currently 15-5 and could make a legitimate bid for a spot in the NCAA Tournament by March. Smith’s return and sustained dominance is crucial to the program’s hopes.

Smith is currently projected to be a late first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by The Ringer.

If this transpires, he would be the first player and first first-round pick to be drafted out of NC State since 2017 (Dennis Smith Jr.).