ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NC State Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3 ACC) head to the West Coast to take on the California Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a NC State-California prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NC State-California College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-California Odds

NC State: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +280

California: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. California

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

NC State does not play the best defense, however, there is one thing they do well. They force fumbles. NC State leads the ACC with nine fumbles forced, and they also have six interceptions. Cal can be held down as proven in their games against Florida State and Pitt. If NC State can force a few turnovers, and keep Cal under 24 points, they will be able to at least cover this spread.

Cal only scores 24.2 points per game, and their yards gained are not great, either. Cal is towards the bottom of the ACC in both those categories. NC State has a chance to turn their season around, at least defensively, in this game. Along with the turnovers, NC State should not allow too many yards in this game. Obviously, that is a recipe for success for the Wolfpack. If they can hold Cal to their averages, NC State will keep this game within 10 points.

Sophomore Kendrick Raphael definitely deserves more carries. He is the team's leading rusher, and he has the most rushing touchdowns on 20 fewer carries. NC State's coaching staff has to find a way to get Raphael more involved in this game. If he gets more touches, it will only help the offense. As long as he gets involved, NC State will have a better game on offense and cover the spread.

Why California Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cal is 3-3 on the season, but they could easily be 6-0. Their three conference losses are all by less than six points. Florida State beat Cal in the fourth quarter, Miami had a last-second touchdown to make a massive comeback, and Pitt stopped two two-point conversions to beat Cal last week. If Cal can play a complete game, and do some more of the little things better, they will win this game.

NC State is allowing 32.3 points per game this season. Now, that is a bit skewed by Tennessee and Clemson, but still, their defense has been subpar. NC State has allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season at 13. Cal has a good running back in Jaivian Thomas while Jaydn Ott is a solid backup; even though he is underperforming. The Golden Bears should be able to put up some rushing numbers and find the endzone a couple of times in this game.

Defensively, Cal does a pretty good job. They allowed just 17 points to Pitt, 14 to Florida State, and they held Miami down for 3.5 quarters of the game. The Golden Bears have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the ACC, and the third-fewest points per game. If Cal can lock it in on defense, they will be able to shut down NC State and win the game.

Final NC State-California Prediction & Pick

Cal is a better team than people think. They could be 6-0, or at the very least 4-2. It is also not easy to travel two or three time zones away and win a football game. I am going to take California to cover the spread.

Final NC State-California Prediction & Pick: California -9.5 (-115)