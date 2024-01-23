NC State looks to stay near the top of the ACC as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an NC State-Virginia prediction and pick.

NC State looks to stay near the top of the ACC as they visit Virginia. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an NC State-Virginia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

NC State enters the game at 13-5 on the year, and 5-2 in conference play. The first conference loss of the year was to the top team in the ACC as they fell to UNC by 13. After beating Louisville and Wake Forest, they faced Virginia Tech last time out. They were up one with 7:39 left to go in the game, but Virginia Tech took off. The Hokies would score 31 points in the final 7:39 to win the game 84-78.

Meanwhile, Virginia comes into the game at 13-5 on the year. They are 4-3 in conference play this year. After being blown out in back-to-back games, losing to NC State and Wake Forest, they have won back-to-back games. First, they beat Virginia Tech by eight and then would beat Georgia Tech on the road by nine. This will be the second time these two teams face off this year. In the first match-up, NC State dominated, taking the lead with under five minutes to go in the first half and never looking back. They would go on to win 76-60.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Virginia Odds

NC State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Virginia: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State comes in ranked 69th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 83rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 61st in adjusted defensive efficiency. they are 67th in the nation in points per game while they take care of the ball well. NC State is 22nd in the nation in turnovers. DJ Horne leads the way this year. He comes in with 15.1 points per game this year, while also having 2.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, both Jayden Tatlor and DJ Burns Jr. come in with 12.2 points per game. Burns is doing this while shooting 52.7 percent from the field this year. Further, Michael O'Connell leads the team in assists this year, with 3.1 per game.

NC State ranks 145th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Mohamed Diarra leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 5.9 per game, while he is also scoring 4.5 points per game. Meanwhile, three other players have over four rebounds per game this year. This is led by DJ Burns, who has 4.3 rebounds per game

On defense, NC State is 119th in opponent points per game this year, but they do rank 54th in steals per game. DJ Horne leads the way here. He has 1.7 steals per game this year, while he turns over the ball just 1.1 times per game. Further, Jayden Taylor has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia is ranked 60th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 153rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 321st in the nation in points per game, but second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Reece Beekman leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 13.2 points per game this year, while he is shooting 46.2 percent. He also has 6.1 assists per game this year, leading the team. Second on the team in points is Isaac McNeely, who comes in with 11.9 points per game this year. Further, Andrew Rohde comes in with just 5.4 points per game, but he also has 3.1 assists per game this year.

Virginia is 308th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. This is led by the guard Ryan Dunn. He comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year, with just over two rebounds per game on the offensive end. That helps him with his 9.5 points per game as well. Beyond Dunn, no player has more than four rebounds per game, with four players between 3.1 and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Virginia i second in the nation in opponent points per game. They are top fifth in both steals and blocks per game this year. Beekman and Dunn have been great on defense this year. Beekman has 2.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Dunn has 1.9 steals per game, while also having 2.1 blocks per game this year.

Final NC State-Virginia Prediction & Pick

This is a clash of styles here. NC State plays fairly good pace, sitting 98th in the nation in tempo. Virginia, on the other hand, sits 360th in tempo this year. Neither team turns over the ball a lot, and both are similarly efficient on offense. The last time these two faced, Virginia shot poorly, and could not control the tempo. Whoever controls the pace of play, will control the game and get the win. Further, Virginia has a much better defense in this game. With Virginia being at home, the battle of temp will belong to them. Take Virginia in a low-scoring affair.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final NC State-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -4.5 (-110)