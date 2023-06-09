The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Kentucky LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky LSU.

This is Game 1 of a Super Regional series in the NCAA Tournament. This is one of two all-SEC Super Regionals, guaranteeing that the SEC will be well-represented at the upcoming College World Series in Omaha. The other all-SEC Super Regional is South Carolina versus Florida. Alabama (versus Wake Forest) and Tennessee (versus Southern Mississippi) are the other SEC teams in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky got here by winning its home-field regional, beating the Indiana Hoosiers in the championship game. Kentucky was able to limit Indiana to just two runs, getting a big pitching performance when it really needed one.

LSU rolled through its home-field regional, starting strongly against Tulane and then handling Oregon State to advance in the tournament. LSU hitters delivered multiple timely home runs against Oregon State to knock out the Beavers. If the Tigers can maintain a power surge in the month of June, they could enter Omaha as the team to beat.

Here are the Kentucky-LSU NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Kentucky-LSU Game 1 Odds

Kentucky Wildcats: +2.5 (-135)

LSU Tigers: 2.5 (+104)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-120)

How To Watch Kentucky vs. LSU Game 1

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

The Wildcats won games this past week at their home regional in Lexington in different ways. The Wildcats were able to win some games by scoring runs in bunches, other games by shutting down the opposition, as was the case in the regional clincher against Indiana. Being able to win different styles of games is always the marker of a good team. Kentucky can call upon different players at different times in games and get production. Baseball is less a competition guided by raw cumulative statistics, much more a sport defined by timely interventions: the hit with two outs and a runner in scoring position, the strikeout of a good opposing hitter with a runner on third and one out, and so on. Kentucky is receiving timely contributions from its roster, and that's a great thing for the Wildcats to take into this Super Regional versus LSU.

The LSU Tigers did not face an especially strong field at their regional one week ago. Kentucky figures to mount more resistance and apply more scoreboard pressure to LSU. Keep in mind that LSU struggled at the SEC Tournament a few weeks ago. Kentucky, a fellow SEC team, could be very thorny for LSU to deal with.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have elite starting pitching, which is so valuable in a short postseason series. Major League Baseball teams need at least three if not four strong starting pitchers to handle the 162-game season. College baseball teams, if they can make the postseason — which consists of three to four games on a weekend or during a week — can thrive with two very strong starters. LSU has that and can use that trait as a major source of leverage, especially in Game 1 of this series versus Kentucky.

The Tigers also have Dylan Crews, the best hitter in all of Division I college baseball this season. Crews' batting average has hovered near .420 in recent weeks. He gives LSU a major weapon in the Tigers' batting order. Having the best hitter in any short series is a big advantage for a team. LSU has the Crews Missile, and that alone might prove to be decisive.

Final Kentucky-LSU Prediction & Pick

LSU has better high-end players in high-leverage positions. Take LSU to win by multiple runs in a low-scoring game. LSU and the under can give you a double play in this one.

Final Kentucky-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -2.5 (+104), Under 11.5 (-120)