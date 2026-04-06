North Carolina basketball filled the most coveted head coach opening Monday in stunning fashion. Michael Malone takes the reins for the Tar Heels, handing UNC an NBA Finals winner. Malone even reportedly turned down the New Orleans Pelicans for North Carolina.

Regardless, UNC secures a massive move ahead of a pivotal day in the CBB calendar.

The College Basketball Transfer Portal officially opens Tuesday and players are filling it now. ESPN college basketball insiders Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf revealed where Malone can turn to ahead of portal season.

“On paper, North Carolina has the roster of a top-15 team — if Malone can keep it together,” Borzello wrote. “The transfer portal opens in a matter of hours, so the first priority will be to meet with the current players and see whom he can retain.”

Does Caleb Wilson rise as the first player Malone will chat with? Wilson continues to spark rumors of leaving early for the NBA Draft. Except Borzello didn't mention the prized freshman as the first player Malone likely will talk to.

“Malone's first focus should be Henri Veesaar, who would be the top returnee and a potential All-American if he is back in Chapel Hill next season,” Borzello mentioned.

He adds Malone can have “three key potential returnees” in Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac and Derek Dixon.

“Stevenson and Dixon enjoyed expanded roles as the season progressed, while Bogavac brings experience and shooting,” Borzello adds.

Next comes winning over recruits, starting with the No. 9 overall prospect Dylan Mingo. Hubert Davis managed to win over the two-way guard before his firing. Maximo Adams is one more talent Malone will need to keep as the nation's No. 21 prospect, Borzello said.