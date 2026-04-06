On Tuesday, April 6, North Carolina shocked the greater basketball world by hiring NBA Championship-winning head coach Michael Malone as their new head coach.

After watching Hubert Davis struggle to match the success of his predecessor, Roy Williams, over the past five seasons, the Tar Heels went out and signed arguably the most prolific coach on the open market, an outside-the-box maneuver similar to the school's hiring of Bill Belichick in 2024.

Discussing this major shakeup to college basketball and how it could impact both the NBA and NCAA moving forward, Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski compared the addition of Malone to the hiring of Belichick, noting that even if the former Denver Nuggets coach is a great basketball mind, there is a learning curve going from one level to another.

“Well, they had an NFL champion hired as the coach. And Duke beat Carolina in football this year,” Krzyzewski said. “It doesn’t mean Coach Belichick isn’t a great coach. There is time for adjustments, plus it takes longer, if you ever get adjusted, coming from the pros to college. Mike is a terrific coach and a terrific guy. There’s a learning curve.”

Bringing incredible NFL experience to Chapel Hill heading into the 2025 college football season, Belichick didn't immediately turn the Tar Heels into world beaters, winning just four of their 12 games in the ACC despite having very good success in the transfer portal. Will Malone have a similar learning curve in college? Only time will tell, but if one of the greatest coaches in NFL history couldn't even manage a .500 record in Year 1, it's worth wondering if Malone will have a similar learning curve.