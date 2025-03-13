One of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class is Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since July of 2023, but it seems like he is still exploring his options. A competitor to watch here that has been gaining a lot of traction is the Oregon football team. Head coach Dan Lanning has done an outstanding job with recruiting since becoming the head coach of the Ducks, and he seems to be making progress with Henry Jr.

Chris Henry Jr. is committed to Ohio State, but Oregon is not out of the running yet. In fact, Henry Jr. is currently in Eugene taking a visit to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

“Ohio State 5-star WR commit Chris Henry Jr. is currently visiting Oregon,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

Henry Jr. is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #9 player in the 2026 class, the #2 wide receiver and the #2 player in the state of California. Henry Jr. currently attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

“Henry missed most of his junior season with a knee injury,” Henry Jr.'s scouting report reads. “When healthy, he’s an elite prospect with as much upside as any receiver in the class. At close to 6-6 and 195 pounds, Henry has tremendous length and flashes surprisingly agility and lateral quickness for a player his size. He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has a huge catch radius.”

It's obviously early as Henry Jr. hasn't even started his college career yet, but he is expected to be a star.

“He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run combined with the size and sure handedness to be a go to guy on key third down situations,” the scouting report continues. “He’s dominant in the air on jump balls and as he continues fills out and gains strength, his game will take off to another level.”

When it comes to recruiting in the Big Ten, the Oregon football team is one of the top dogs, and so is Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Ducks both finished with top-five 2025 recruiting classes as Ohio State came in at #4, and Oregon came in at #5. Both programs are going to end up with elite 2026 classes as well, and it's going to be interesting to see if Chris Henry Jr. stays committed to Ohio State. If not, he could end up at Oregon.