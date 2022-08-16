After nearly a decade-long hiatus, the “NCAA Football” video game series is finally making a comeback. Rebranded as “EA Sports College Football,” the video game is set to be released in July 2023. The incredibly popular gaming franchise will feature two beloved game modes that will make fans very, very happy.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello on Tuesday, those two modes are, of course, “Dynasty” and “Road to Glory,” which are mainstays from the original series games.

“EA Sports has kept much of its game modes under wraps but the developer will continue ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Road to Glory’ modes,” sources told 247Sports.

For the uninitiated, “Dynasty” mode allows players to control a football program both on and off the field. Users can control the product on the field and recruiting, among other things. The “Road to Glory” mode is a single-player mode that lets players control a user-generated player from high school to the end of their college-football-playing career. They are two of the most popular modes in the game.

While the return of those two modes is the headliner from 247Sports’ report. There were other morsels of information brought to light. The game is reportedly built on the “Madden” gaming engine, throwback uniforms and helmets will be available and there will presumably be an “Ultimate Team” gaming mode.

Hopefully, the return of this popular gaming franchise will be more well-received than the “Madden” series has been lately, which has garnered plenty of hate on the internet over the past few years.