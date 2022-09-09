Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman winner, has given his early predictions for who could win the award in 2022.

His early frontrunners were Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

All five of these quarterback prospects put on elite showings in week one. And Robert Griffin gave his take on how each of the five players performed.

My Heisman Front Runners

1 @AlabamaFTBL QB Bryce Young

2 @GeorgiaFootball QB Stetson Bennett

3 @GatorsFB QB Anthony Richardson

4 @CowboyFB QB Spencer Sanders

5 @UNCFootball QB Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/C5opUIXzWf — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 9, 2022

Robert Griffin has Bryce Young penciled in as the number one frontrunner. When talking about Young, Griffin stated, “Bryce Young, that NIL money didn’t weigh him down as he had six touchdowns.”

Bryce Young recorded five passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, 195 passing yards, and a career-high 100 rushing yards.

Griffin then had Stetson Bennett as his second quarterback on the list. Griffin stated, “Well the mailman delivered because Stetson Bennett had himself a day stomping a mud hole in Oregon.”

Bennett and the Bulldogs put on a show against Oregon. The quarterback finished with 368 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson was third on Robert Griffin’s list. Griffin stated” Anthony Richardson was unstoppable with his arms and legs against Utah.”

Richardson was dominant in week one. He recorded 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Griffin then had Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders at fourth. Griffin stated, “He’s not related to Dion? Cause he was looking like prime time out there.”

In week one, Sanders threw for 406 passing yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Sanders added another 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Robert Griffin lastly had North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at the fifth spot. Griffin stated, “Drake Maye was charged up with ten total touchdowns in the first two games, Had Mac Brown out there dancing.”

In North Carolina’s first two outings, Maye has recorded 646 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns. On the ground, he added 131 rushing yards and one touchdown.

When looking at Robert Griffin’s list, it’s clear that he believes a quarterback will take home the award again. Based on how the season has started, there is a good chance that he is right.