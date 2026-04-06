Oregon football secured a massive win over Alabama and Georgia Monday. The Ducks also pull off this huge move three weeks after landing four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe. The Big Ten power won over their latest four-star target Ai'King Hall.

The cornerback confirmed his decision to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. Fawcett adds that Texas was another powerhouse from the Southeastern Conference in the mix.

The 6-foot-1 CB, however, hands Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning a top 40 recruit. He's also the state of Alabama's No. 1 prospect per On3/Rivals for the 2027 College Football Recruiting class.

The Dothan native Hall had visited Florida State just three days ago before deciding on the Ducks. Oregon didn't officially jump on him until January, yet stayed proactive in its pursuit of Hall.

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Lanning is delivering a habit of stacking recruiting wins in the state of Alabama. And in front of the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

Hall rises as the second verbal commitment from the same state. Four-star Cameron Pritchett of Thompson High in Alabaster verbally chose the Ducks for the '27 class.

Oregon also won over a pair of five-stars representing the state too: Defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Jones for 2026 and cornerback Na'eem Offord, who signed to the 2025 class at Eugene.

Could Oregon be due for another recruiting coup though? Four-star quarterback target Jake Nawrot visited the campus recently and told Steve Wiltfong of On3/Rivals that he really enjoyed the visit. Nawrot would head to a place that's produced NFL talent behind center in Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and now projected 2027 NFL Draft first rounder Dante Moore if he chooses Oregon.