SMU football aims for redemption after losing a chance on winning the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs beefed up the interior offensive line in a key offseason win Monday. Four-star IOL Qua Ford heads to the Hilltop.

The powerful 6-foot-6, 340-pounder from Texarkana, Tex., even turns down two powers in Tennessee and Ohio State for SMU. Ford revealed his intentions to join the Mustangs via Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Dallas I'm home,” Ford said in announcing his decision.

Head coach Rhett Lashlee and company land the nation's No. 15 overall IOL per the national recruiting outlet. Ford's addition adds to one other key College Football Recruiting win for the Mustangs.

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SMU landed four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler over Michigan back in October. The 2027 dual-threat is an early contender to replace the returning Kevin Jennings down the road.

Running backs coach/run game coordinator Kyle Cooper earns credit for landing the Texas High standout. But now Ford rises as SMU's highest ranked verbal commit for the '27 class.

Ford landed 16 offers total on the recruiting trail. Alabama rose as one of his opportunities. Fellow Southeastern Conference representatives Arkansas and Auburn also extended offers to him. Arizona State, Florida State and Florida entered his picture as three more power conference reps chasing after Ford to fill its '27 recruiting classes.

SMU has broken out as an early ACC powerhouse since its move from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Lashlee produced the ACC title game runner-up in SMU's first season as a conference member. The Mustangs eventually lost to Penn State in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Last year's team narrowly missed the ACC Championship game and ended at 9-4 overall.