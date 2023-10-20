The NCAA announced that it's launching an investigation on Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football after opponents accused the school of sign stealing and in person scouting. This is the second investigation Harbaugh has been a part of this year after he served a three-game suspension from Michigan to start this season.

Amid the suspension, many Wolverines players are standing up for their coach, including linebacker Michael Barrett Sr. The fifth-year linebacker posted to Twitter saying, “I STAND WITH COACH!!! anything they can distract with to keep Michigan out of that TOP TIER or being talked about like GA, Alabama or mighty SEC teams they gonna move on it! NCAA SUCKS! I said it.”

The news of the suspension comes right before Michigan's rivalry game versus Michigan State. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will have to prevent this from becoming a distraction as they head into the second half of the season. Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 on the AP Top 25 poll and have a perfect 7-0 record.

They previously survived Harbaugh's three-game suspension with no problem, but that was also against easier opponents such as East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Harbaugh served the suspension for violating NCAA recruiting rules during the COVD-19 Pandemic.

Though this investigation is currently in the preliminary stages and there is no suspension looming yet, it will be much trickier to deal with the distraction with upcoming matchups versus Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. The Wolverines have a legit chance at winning a national championship, but slipping during this time could be what costs them.