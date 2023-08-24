Matt Rhule's first fall camp as the Nebraska football coach has been a success. That's what Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts seems to believe, at least.

Not long after the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule, the head coach was hired to lead the Nebraska football program. Offensive lineman Ethan Piper described the camp as “brutal,” though Alberts is pleased with what he's seen and heard.

“A lot of times when you go into a place the first year, you’ve got cultural issues, the guys don’t wanna buy in, and (Rhule) said ‘Trev that just isn’t the case here. These guys want to be great, they’re hungry, they allow us to push them.’ They don’t have any issues with that, so that’s been really good,” Alberts said on Huskers Radio Network Wednesday night, via Inside Nebraska. “… I know it’s Year One. We don’t need to be getting too excited here, but the things we can control as best we can, I think Matt’s been really focused on that.

“So I’m confident that we’re gonna have a team that plays really, really hard. I don’t think we’re gonna be scared of anybody, and I think we’re gonna play four quarters. That’s a good start.”

Rhule has his work cut out for him in trying to turn the Nebraska football program around. The Cornhuskers went 4-8 in 2022. It marked the sixth straight losing season with fewer than six victories for the Nebraska football team.

From 2008-2014, the Nebraska football team never won fewer than nine games in any year.