Nebraska football tight ends coach Bob Wager resigned from his position with the Cornhuskers following a DUI arrest last Wednesday, the team announced.

“It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska,” Wager said in a statement.

“Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those I have disappointed.”

Wager was stopped just past 1 a.m. on Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical test and having an open container, according to Lincoln, Nebraska police.

He joined head coach Matt Rhule's staff this season following 17 years as head coach at Arlington Martin High School in Texas. He set the school record by winning 210 games and never missed the playoffs, according to ESPN. He was preparing to be a key recruiter for the Cornhuskers in Texas, but will now be out of a job once the season kicks off.

“Josh Martin will be immediately elevated to a full-time assistant role on the Nebraska staff, with the responsibility of coaching the Huskers' tight ends,” the team announced.

“Martin has seven years of coaching experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, coaching tight ends at both SMU, and Arizona State. Martin Joined Head Coach Matt Rhule's staff earlier this year as a special teams analyst.”

The Cornhuskers report for preseason camp over the weekend and will open practice on Monday.