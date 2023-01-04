By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule has scored a big recruitment win early into his tenure with Nebraska football, as the program has just landed the commitment of 4-star pass rusher Cameron Lenhardt.

Lenhardt is liking what he’s seeing in Nebraska football under the stewardship of Rhule, who jumped back to the college level after a stint as head coach of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Lenhardt also promises to help recapture the old-school form of Nebraska football’s defense (via Chad Simmons of On3).

“I’ve definitely seen Nebraska different (under Rhule),” said Lenhardt, the No. 342 overall prospect and No. 36 EDGE in the 2023 On3 Consensus. “We have a great recruiting class, like our recruiting class jumped a lot. We’re gonna change a lot of things in Nebraska. The whole culture is gonna change and the way we do things in Nebraska. We’re gonna get back to that top defense and that old-school Nebraska football and (the) dominant powerhouse that we used to be back then.”

Nebraska football now has 23 commits for 2023, including four 4-stars and 19 3-stars. The Cornhuskers are still searching for their first 5-star recruit but they’ve done well enough to be ranked 25th by On3 and 247 Sports on these publications’ respective 2023 team recruitment rankings.

Rhule has plenty of work to do if Nebraska football is to rise up again in 2023. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 4-8 season. They haven’t won more than five games in a season since 2016. After a 1-2 start in 2022, Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost and later filled the vacancy with Rhule, who was hired by the program last November.