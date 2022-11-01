Nebraska football receives optimistic Casey Thompson injury update

Nebraska football was dealt a scare on Saturday when quarterback Casey Thompson left in the first half with an apparent hand injury. While he is still listed as day-to-day, head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t yet ruled him out for this weekend’s game against Minnesota.

Via Mitch Sherman:

“Nebraska QB Casey Thompson remains day to day, interim coach Mickey Joseph says. Thompson is dealing with a nerve injury in his elbow. Not ruled out for Saturday against Minnesota. Thompson did not practice today.”

As noted, it ended up being a nerve in Thompson’s elbow that was bothering him. The worst part is the Nebraska football signal-caller was releasing a pass and it ultimately got intercepted and returned for a pick-six. He went to the locker room but returned to the sidelines for the second half without a helmet.

Whenever a player loses feeling in his fingers, that’s concerning. But the fact that Joseph still holds optimism of Thompson suiting up in Week 9 is good news.

The former Texas QB has thrown for 2,023 yards in his first season with Nebraska football but he’s struggled with accuracy, getting intercepted 10 times in eight games. It’s been a poor campaign for the Cornhuskers, who are just 3-5.

Chubba Purdy took over for Thompson on Saturday in the 26-9 loss and will start versus the Golden Gophers if Thompson can’t go. It’ll be interesting to see if he practices for the rest of the week. If not, it’ll be Purdy’s time to shine and hopefully get Nebraska back into the win column.