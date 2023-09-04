Jumping around the NFL means only one thing and that is one's career twilight has come. A lot of players still choose to stick around in the league and work out for teams. While some players acknowledge their fate and start looking ahead for greener pastures. This decision came for Will Compton as he looked back on his career from the Nebraska football program all the way into his final years in the league with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Compton has had a lengthy career in the NFL. But, he has now decided to call it a career after he failed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The former Nebraska football star revealed his decision to the public through a post on X.

“After 9, arguably 10, years in the NFL – I am officially retiring I truly can’t put into words how grateful I am for this game and the people who have been on this journey with me,” Compton declared. He also added a bold declaration about getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, “Thank you all so much. See you in Canton, OH.”

He had a lengthy five-year stint with the Washington Commanders where he grew his game after leaving the Cornhuskers. Compton would then make a transition to play for the Titans and Raiders. He would then get released by Vegas and end up with no team. Eventually, he worked his way back up to the interest of some front offices but he would fall short. Will he make it into the Hall of Fame?