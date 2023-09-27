It's been an interesting season so far for the Nebraska football team. The Cornhuskers are currently 2-2 on the season with tough losses against Minnesota and Colorado and easy wins against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. There have been times that Nebraska has looked like a solid football team, specifically on defense, but the mistakes from the team have been holding them back. A lot of those mistakes have come in the turnover realm. Quarterback Jeff Sims led the FBS in turnovers last season, and he has been careless with the football this season as well. After Sims went down with an injury, Heinrich Haarberg took his spot, and he has provided a bit of a spark to the offense during the past couple of games.

“I think he’s seized the moment,” Heinrich Haarberg's Nebraska football teammate Ethan Piper said, according to an article from The Athletic.

Since taking over at the QB position, Haarberg has received a lot of praise from his teammates, and he has played well, too. He hasn't done a ton of work through the air, but the ground game has been where he's done the damage. In the last two games, Haarberg combined for 42 carries, 272 yards and two touchdowns. That ground attack is the spark that the offense needed, and Haarberg provided it.

We will find out a lot about Haarberg and this Nebraska team when #2 Michigan comes to town this weekend. The Wolverines are 17-point favorites, and it would take a huge performance from the Cornhuskers to pull off the upset. The home crowd will be rowdy, and it is sure to be an exciting matchup.