Matt Rhule and Nebraska football received a tremendous boost when in-state running back prospect Conor Booth committed to the program on Sunday.

Booth, a junior at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, NE, becomes the team's third in-state prospect for its 2025 recruiting class. The two other prospects are defensive lineman Tyson Terry and safety Caden VerMaas, per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman.

Linebacker Christian Jones and tight end Chase Loftin are two other prospects for the Class of 2025 Nebraska football is eyeing.

Conor Booth is a two-sport star who also plans to play baseball for the school two years from now. Nebraska football offered the 6'1″, 210-lb. fullback in June 2022. He recorded 964 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 72 carries as a sophomore last season.

Matt Rhule's in-state recruiting will help turn Nebraska football around in 3 years' time

Matt Rhule and his coaching staff continue beefing up their roster with solid recruits from the state of Nebraska. The program has locked up commitments from five of the top six in-state recruits from the state for the 2024 NCAA season.

Matt Rhule enters his first season as Nebraska football's head coach. He recently predicted if the juniors and seniors assume more leadership responsibilities, the team will become more successful in 2023.

“There is a bunch of guys in this roster that are seniors. Is it Matt Rhule, Coach Rhule's year one, or your guys' year four? If guys like Jeff Sims and if the juniors and seniors make it their team, we'll be a team that people have to deal with,” Rhule said last week.

Nebraska football has never won more than five games in the past six seasons. Will Matt Rhule rekindle the glory years of Tom Osborne in Lincoln, NE? He said turning the program within a three-year window is realistic. With that in mind, Conor Booth will become part of Nebraska football's resurgence in 2025.