Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola injured his back after taking an awkward hit against UCLA a couple weeks ago. The Cornhuskers had a bye week following that loss to the Bruins, and that was big for Raiola in terms of being healthy for this weekend's game against USC. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule talked about Raiola's status and noted that he is good to start on Saturday against the Trojans.

“He'll be ready to go, great week of practice,” Matt Rhule said, according to an article from KETV Omaha.

This is obviously big news for the Nebraska football team as they are hoping to get their sixth win of the season this weekend against USC. The Cornhuskers haven't been to a bowl game since the 2016 season, and after a 5-1 start, they need to get it done this year.

Rhule also noted that Nebraska backup QB Heinrich Haarberg has also been practicing well, and if Dylan Raiola runs into any trouble, Haarberg will be ready to go.

“Heinrich's had a really, really good two weeks,” Rhule said. “They both have practiced well, Danny (Kaelin) has practiced well. We'll take four quarterbacks out there, but they're all comfortable with what we do.”

Hopefully Raiola is healthy and able to play at 100% for the entire game on Saturday, but Nebraska is ready with multiple backups if they end up needing to go that route.

Dylan Raiola's freshman season

Dylan Raiola is a true freshman this season, but he has been the starter for the Nebraska football team for the entire year. It is fairly rare for a true freshman to earn the starting QB job, especially at a school like Nebraska. However, Raiola was the best man for the job, and he is having a solid season.

So far this year, Raiola is 176-272 through the air for 1,921 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is completing passes at a 64.7% clip.

Raiola has had a solid year, but it has been clear at times that he is a true freshman. Still, he is clearly an elite talent and he is going to have a good college career.

Dylan Raiola and Nebraska will look to improve to 6-4 this weekend as they travel to play USC. The Cornhuskers and Trojans will kick off at 1:00 PT from the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will be airing on Fox, and USC is currently favored by 9.5 points.