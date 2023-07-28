Quarterback Jeff Sims isn't overlooking any Nebraska football opponents on the 2023 schedule. The Georgia Tech transfer knows that Nebraska football fans are hyped for certain games, like the team's matchup with Colorado. While fans have the luxury of looking ahead to the Colorado game, the Nebraska quarterback is doing no such thing.

“I’ve heard quite a bit about Colorado,” Jeff Sims said at Big Ten media days, via Cornhuskers Wire. “But we haven’t really focused on that game yet because, you know, we’ve still got to play Minnesota.”

The 2023 Nebraska football schedule starts on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a matchup against Minnesota. The Cornhuskers will take on Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 9 in their second game of the season.

The Nebraska-Colorado football game is a highly anticipated matchup for a few different reasons. The two schools were Big 12 rivals until 2011 when they both left the conference. Nebraska was part of the Big Ten's expansion, while Colorado joined the Pac-12. The Buffaloes are now headed back to the Big 12.

Few programs have been in the news in 2023 more than Colorado football. After hiring Deion Sanders as its new head coach, the Colorado football program completely turned over its roster in the transfer portal. Colorado had a dismal 1-11 record last year.

Nebraska has also made significant changes after a disappointing season. Matt Rhule came over from the NFL to replace Scott Frost, who had five losing seasons with the Cornhuskers. Sims is hoping to be part of Nebraska's resurgence. Sims threw for 4,464 yards in three seasons with Georgia Tech.