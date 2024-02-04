Nebraska faces Illinois. Our college basketball odds series includes our Nebraska Illinois prediction, odds, and pick.

The Illinois Fighting Illini lost to Marquette, Tennessee, and Purdue, all Final Four contenders. They beat Florida Atlantic, a Final Four threat. Illinois has done a very good job of winning the games it is supposed to win. The Illini haven't been perfect, but they have been good.

Nebraska just came from 19 points down to beat Wisconsin in overtime. The Huskers will have a ton of confidence entering this game, but will their legs be ready for a full-tilt, 40-minute battle on the road after that emotionally draining contest? It's easily the biggest and most central question attached to this game. Nebraska appears to be on track to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2014 under coach Fred Hoiberg.

Here are the Nebraska-Illinois College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Illinois Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +9.5 (-110)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch Nebraska vs Illinois

Time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

The Huskerse might not win this game outright, they can keep the margin small enough to cover. Illinois is a good team, but the Illini's loss at home to Maryland in January is a reminder that they are mortal at home against teams which would generally be considered inferior. The spread is 9.5 points, which is more than a few points. Nebraska is and has been a competitive team this season. Nebraska could lose by nine and still cover. That seems like a very realistic scenario in this game.

Why Illinois Could Cover the Spread

The Illini are not easy to beat at home. Marquette beat them, and Maryland ambushed them, but for the most part, it has been very tough to get Illinois off balance in Champaign. Illinois has established itself as one of the better teams in the Big Ten, and that is something to rely on as a bettor. Also keep in mind that Illinois is facing a Nebraska team which just played a very emotionally and physically draining overtime game against Wisconsin. The strain of the game itself was considerable. Having to play overtime might leave the Huskers even more energy-depleted. Illinois is catching Nebraska in a favorable situation. The Illini should be able to start strong, establish a lead, and put the Huskers in a situation where they have to wonder if they can make the big climb from a large deficit for a second straight game. Nebraska will be hard-pressed to match the effort it put forth against Wisconsin. Chances are the Huskers will fade away in the second half, allowing Illinois to win by 15 points or something close to it.

Final Nebraska-Illinois Prediction & Pick

Illinois is a better team and is at home. However, Nebraska is entering this game sky-high after the amazing comeback against Wisconsin. Nebraska learned — coming back from 19 points down to win — that it can never give up. If Nebraska is trailing by 10 to 12 points with five minutes left in regulation, the chances are greater that Nebraska will make a small rally and lose by seven than Illinois extending its lead and winning by 15. Take Nebraska on that basis.

Final Nebraska-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +9.5