Who's up for some Big Ten action in Week 1 of the college football season? The Nebraska Cornhuskers will open up a new era on the road as they take on P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Let's take a look at our college football odds series where our Nebraska-Minnesota prediction and pick will be revealed.

Hiring their fourth head coach in the last decade during the offseason, Huskers fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the Scott frost days are over. While it seemed like a good idea to hire the former Nebraska QB back in 2018, the Huskers only went 16-31 in four-plus years in Frost's tenure and the university's administration eventually ran out of patience. Now with former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at the helm, can the Cornhuskers finally reach a bowl game for the first time since 2016?

On paper, the history of the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program doesn't compare to Nebraska's, but this sport is all about what you have done as of late. Since head coach P.J. Fleck was hired back in 2017 to row the boat in Minneapolis, the 42-year-old is the winningest coach that the Gophers have had in nearly 100 years with his 44-27 record. After a 9-4 season in 2022, can Minnesota win at least nine games for the third time in the last four years?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Minnesota Odds

Nebraska: +7 (-106)

Minnesota: -7 (-114)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

Oddly enough, the once proud Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is a shell of its former self. In today's college football landscape, schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson have dominated in the win column. Believe it or not, Nebraska was once just as unstoppable as these schools named above not even 20 years ago. Fast forward to 2023, and the Huskers find themselves as one of two Power-Five teams (Kansas) to have not been to a bowl game in the last six years.

If there was anything encouraging to take away from Nebraska's four-win season last fall, it was the fact that they ended up losing five of those contests by only one score. At least they weren't getting blown out, right? Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Huskers faithful have had just about enough of the losing.

In order to start the season 1-0 which hasn't happened in four years, the Cornhuskers have got to get some stops on the defensive side of the ball. Indeed, Nebraska struggled mightily last season on defense as they gave up an average of 27.6 points per game. Simply put, it was safe to say that the Huskers couldn't even stop a nosebleed on defense. More specifically, getting down and dirty in the trenches to put a halt to Minnesota's run-heavy offense will be critical.

Not to mention, but Nebraska needs a steady quarterback. Alas, the Huskers decided to take a dip in the transfer portal by adding former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims who didn't exactly flash in 2022 with only five touchdown passes through the air. Sims definitely passes the eye test at 6'4″220, but he needs to show improvement as a passer if the Huskers want to spoil the Gophers home opener.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

Slowly but surely, the Minnesota Gophers have established themselves as one of the more consistent programs that the nation has to offer. Even more impressive, Minnesota hasn't wasted any time or showed particular interest in playing finesse ball. Instead, they have love to punish their opponents by pounding the rock down their throats with the ground game. Call it old-fashioned if you will, but teams often leave bruised and battered whenever they have to clash with the Gophers.

A run-oriented attack is expected for Minnesota once again in 2023, but be on the lookout for the Golden Gophers to thrive defensively. In 2022, Minnesota suffocated offenses to the tune of giving up a minuscule 13.3 points per game. While there do happen to be a couple of question marks in the secondary, this unit should be just as entertaining to watch as they were a year ago.

Of course, Nebraska isn't the only team in this matchup to enter 2023 with a new man under center. With the departure of Tanner Morgan after starting for multiple seasons, it will be up to last year's backup in sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. Expect a heavy dosage of play-action from the Minnesota offense, and if Kaliakmanis can make quick decisions with the football, then the Gophers should be able to triumph and cover the spread.

Final Nebraska-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

With four victories over the Cornhuskers, it is hard to imagine that Nebraska will possess enough experience to overcome a physically-natured Minnesota squad. Take the Golden Gophers and the points in this one.

Final Nebraska-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -7 (-114)