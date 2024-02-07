Nebraska faces Northwestern. Our college basketball odds series includes our Nebraska Northwestern prediction, odds, and pick.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Northwestern prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nebraska Northwestern.

Nebraska is establishing a reputation as a comeback king in college basketball. Over the past eight days, Nebraska came from 19 points behind to beat Wisconsin in overtime. That was in last week's midweek game. The Huskers then trailed Illinois on Sunday evening in Champaign, on the road, by 10 points with nearly three minutes left. Nebraska seemed to be done, but the Huskers got off the mat and forced overtime before narrowly losing. Nebraska actually took a one-point lead in the final 10 seconds but fouled and sent Illinois to the free throw line. The Illini made one of the free throws to force overtime. Illinois then escaped the Huskers. Nebraska is a team which is hard to knock out.

Bettors are definitely taking notes about this recent trend with Nebraska. If this team is trailing by 10 points with five or six minutes left in regulation, the Huskers might narrow the gap instead of letting go of the game and losing by 15. It will be interesting to see how Nebraska handles all 40 minutes of this game versus Northwestern. Will Nebraska struggle but then rally, or will the Huskers be able to stay strong and steady over the course of 40 full minutes?

Here are the Nebraska-Northwestern College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Northwestern Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +5.5 (-102)

Northwestern Wildcats: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nebraska vs Northwestern

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

The Huskers might not win outright, but they are showing that if they fall behind, they rally and come back to make the game close. Nebraska has covered the spread in each of those last two games in which it trailed by a double-digit margin at one point. This team is on track to make the NCAA Tournament, and if it does, it will have a chance to win the first NCAA Tournament in the history of NU men's basketball. Nebraska is playing with passion and confidence — not consistency, but the passion and confidence are overriding the lack of consistency.

Speaking of a lack of consistency, Northwestern is guilty of that flaw, too. The Wildcats just lost a pair of games in which they had late leads. They led Purdue by five with close to two and a half minutes left. They led Minnesota by eight with just under six minutes left this past Saturday. Even if Northwestern gets a lead and outplays Nebraska in the first 30 minutes, the Huskers are more likely to close the game well, meaning that unless they fall way behind (15 to 20 points), they should be able to make the game close at the end and cover.

Also: Northwestern's last two games were overtime games. This team could be tired, playing right into Nebraska's hands.

Why Northwestern Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats did lose their last two games, but they were both on the road. They have been better and stronger at home this season. Nebraska has played two very draining overtime games in its last two contests. Not just tough games, but longer games. If Northwestern has played two straight OT games, Nebraska isn't in a better position. Both teams might be tired. The home team will have more adrenaline and more energy to call upon.

Final Nebraska-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Northwestern's lack of dependability in holding leads is a problem. Nebraska playing a second road game after a Sunday overtime road game is a problem. Stay away from this one.

Final Nebraska-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +5.5