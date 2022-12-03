By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

It has been a while since Criterion Games worked on one of the biggest racing game franchise, Need For Speed and they have done justice to the game except for one thing. After a year-long delay, the new NFS game finally arrived to wow us with its amazing visuals and overall art style. Criterion Games’ last NFS game was actually Need For Speed: Most Wanted back in 2012, where it got a lot of good reviews back then. It was one of the peaks of the franchise where it also got remastered because of its great gameplay and overall concept for NFS. After 10 years, will Criterion Games once again make a mold breaking game for the NFS franchise? Let’s find out.

Criterion has taken the franchise rights from Ghost Games after the addicting Need for Speed Heat in 2019. Originally planned for 2021, Unbound was pushed back a year to allow Criterion to help with Battlefield 2042. Was it worth the delay of 1 year to release a great game? The answer would be yes and no.

Audio and Visual Effects as The Best Part

Need For Speed: Unbound has taken a different direction in terms of their art style and we are loving every single aspect of it. While the map and overall landscape itself is similar to Need For Speed: Heat’s Palm City, Lakeshore City is more realistic and feels more alive. The city, rural area, and even the huge highways are beaming with life through their pedestrians, traffic, and overall structure of its environment, even its nature.

The visual effects in game is also an interesting take giving it a more street-art inspired vibe where drag racing came to be. Some might even say anime-ish for the art because this is the first NFS game to have a cartoonish approach for the game. You get to feel the boost of Nitro, the burning rubber of tires while drifting, and the fast acceleration due to its visual effects making your car more alive than before.

There’s also the soundtrack that would also personify the splashing art style of street art. Everything about the audio and visual aspect of the game is great. It’s a fresh take on how to do NFS Games, given the storyline is centered on street racing.

All in all, the style of how Need For Speed: Unbound is the best part of the game.

Different Story but The Same Game

What excels in Style might have lacked in substance. The different storyline and art style makes it feel like a new game but that’s actually the biggest difference between NFS Unbound and its former installment, NFS Heat. Outside of that, the game feel like they cloned on how to play NFS Heat. They also have this repetitive formula where you start with a pretty long prologue to set up everything, giving you a network and an antagonist for your journey, NFS Unbound is not much different. You will also find yourself grinding out the dollars in the early game to win and buy more cars and parts, to have a better competitive car. It’s the same exact thing NFS fans know so well but it might be tiresome for some because of its repetitive nature.

The game could be better, like how it defined what it is now, back when NFS Most Wanted was released.

Bottomline, Need For Speed: Unbound is a great and addicting installment for the NFS franchise with its new take on its visual effects however when there is an upgrade on Style, there is a lack on Substance. The game still feels like any NFS 10 years ago. Hopefully there will be updates and patches that would actually break the mold of the NFS game since it has just been released.

