Need For Speed Unbound Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Race to the top in your journey to become the ultimate street racer in Need for Speed Unbound! Learn more about Need for Speed Unbound, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Need for Speed Unbound Release Date: December 3, 2022

Need For Speed Unbound will release on December 3, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam.

Need For Speed Unbound gameplay

Need for Speed Unbound is the twenty-fifth installment in the Need for Speed series. The game is fundamentally the same as the rest of the games in the series: players take control of a race car across a variety of races, and the goal is to win the race. To set it apart from the others games in the series, Need for Speed Unbound places an emphasis on street racing and introduces a different campaign structure. Players only have one month to gain entry to an event known as The Grand, so they must participate in three weekly qualifiers held every Saturday before joining The Grand on the last Saturday. Each of those four days has its own required buy-in price using the players’ earned bank.

Each day of a given week is split into a daytime session and a nighttime session. These two sessions give players opportunities to make the money needed to participate in the qualifiers and improve their vehicles as the game progresses. Apart from joining events, players can also partake in side bets against other racers to earn extra cash.

The heat system used in Need for Speed Heat is making a return. The Lakeshore City Police Department (LSPD) is attempting to arrest anyone tied to illicit street racing, and the Heat system is tied to how much attention is given to the player by the LSPD. Throughout certain points in the game, players may be pursued by the LSPD in different vehicles, and players must outrun them or risk losing their hard-earned money.

Players add Heat to their cars by attending events and through encounters with the police. Heat is also tied to the player’s car, so the amount of attention follows them as they go through sessions across the different weeks. Some events also have a specific Heat level requirement. The game is also including a police scanner and a spotting mechanic, which can help players avoid the police if they need to.

Need For Speed Unbound story

The game takes place in the fictional city of Lakeshore, set in Chicago, Illinois. Two friends are torn apart due to a robbery at a family auto shop, leaving the player an opportunity to reclaim a priceless car in The Grand, Lakeshore City’s ultimate street racing challenge. Across 4 intense weeks of racing, players must earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers until they eventually score a spot in The Grand. Along the way, players must build their reputation as a street racer while doing what they can to outsmart the police, who are trying to arrest anyone tied to the city’s street racing.

