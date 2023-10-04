Animation and video games? It's an appealing combination, for sure. And things get hopping when you add in a rabbit comparison. Netflix and Ubisoft have blessed the creator of the new six-part series, Captian Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Adi Shankar, the freedom to blend television and retro video games.

Shankar stated, “This feels like a video game world come to life.”

He also discussed the new animated show that debuts on Netflix on October 19th, via Animation Magazine. “At the end of the day, I would also compare it to Who Framed Roger Rabbit because it's a whole new universe like [Robert] Zemeckis made, but then he populated it with known IP.”

Roger Rabbit vs. Captain Laserhawk

Though Shankar compared Roger Rabbit and Captain Laserhawk as similar, their film premises couldn't be any more different.

In a dystopian cyberpunk version of Earth, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix contends with a powerful corporation named Eden in 1992. Eden has taken control of America and has converted most of the population into enslaved people. Dolph Laserhawk, a cyborg soldier who once served as one of Eden's biggest enforcers, is captured in the corporation's Supermaxx prison.

Roger Rabbit, on the other hand, finds himself working in a human world, with a hot (well, in the cartoon universe, hot) Jessica Rabbit as his love interest. Ppp-please! It's not quite the fascist dystopian hell-scape. In fact, it's quite a whimsical, with a PG-rating edge to it.

The comparison does make sense, though. Video games mixed in with animation, and real-life mixed in with animation. We get you, Adi Shankar.