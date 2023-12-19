Adam Sandler is an astronaut with some baggage in Netflix's Spaceman.

For those hoping Spaceman would be a satiric biopic about Chris Parnell's doctor character from 30 Rock, Dr. Leo Spaceman (memorably pronounced Spuh-che-men), Netflix's new teaser trailer revealed that, alas, it is not.

Rather, Spaceman is a sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano, in which Sandler plays an astronaut trying to save his marriage.

The logline from Netflix tells us, “As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

That creature is voiced by Dano, of Little Miss Sunshine Fame, though we don't hear from him in the teaser.

All this might sound like the makings of an Adam Sandler space comedy, complete with Rob Schneider and Kevin James cameos, but the teaser strikes quite a more serious tone.

“Just like you, I fled my planet,” whispers Sandler through an astronaut helmet. “Through galaxies, through black holes, through time.”

“And then I found… you,” the clip dramatically concludes.

Will Sandler pretend to pee his astronaut suit to help the time-traveling creature save face? Or better yet, will the creature turn out to be the penguin he kept hallucinating in Billy Madison? Or will the story be so gripping that we accept this premise as a dramatic film? We will find out one way or another on March 1, when Spaceman is set to release on Netflix.