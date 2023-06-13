Often at the center of groundbreaking developments in technology and culture, Netflix is back at it again with a new live-stream event.

Continuing their foray into the sports world, the streaming giant is looking to launch a celebrity golf tournament later this year in Las Vegas with pro golfers and Formula 1 drivers, via Wall street Journal.

Netflix is in talks to live-stream its first sporting event this fall, per @WSJ: A celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas — featuring pro golfers and F1 drivers. pic.twitter.com/rhzHhJpfwW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 12, 2023

Their recent sports documentaries include the well-received “Drive to Survive” about Formula 1 in 2019, followed up by this years Golf “Full Swing” series. In the inside access show, viewers get the aspect of a ride along in the car with players as they face tremendous pressure on the PGA Tour.

The cameras have been allegedly rolling during many major news updates this year including the LIV Golf merger saga, which will be must-see TV for the player reactions.

The move is not only a first for Netflix in terms of live sports broadcasting, but also a bold entry into an increasingly competitive market. Amazon and YouTube have been making waves with their sports offerings, and Netflix is eager to get in the mix.

When asked why they haven't entered the marketplace earlier, the Netflix Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said “We aren't anti-sport, we're pro-profit.”

There has been a major push among top media corporations to purchase rights for sporting leagues, but has proven costly. Netflix is trying to find the best way to navigate the changing landscape, and looks to do so with a relatively safe first event.

Las Vegas is well known for glamorous and luxurious events, and the athletes from these high-grossing sports would fit right in on the strip. The production will likely feature fanfare and interviews with the athletes to give the viewers the best experience.